WEXFORD PEOPLE GET ON THEIR BIKES FOR THE ROAD RACES THIS WEEKEND

A number of top international cyclists are in Wexford this weekend for the Irish Senior National Cycling Championship Road Races.

The event is already underway with main race taking place tomorrow and on Sunday with up to 500 cyclists taking part.

The main route of the road race will be in a loop between Wexford town, Castlebridge, Crossabeg, Kitestown Cross, Ferrycarrig and back to Wexford.

Starting time is 11am and Gardai are urging caution by motorists when driving in the vicinity of the race.

