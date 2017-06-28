WEXFORD TOPS LIST OF RECYCLING ELECTRICAL GOODS IN IRELAND

County Wexford has had the highest rate of recycling electrical goods in the country in the past year.

New figures from WEE Ireland show the average person in the county recycled 11kg of waste electrical and electronic equipment a whole one kg above the national average.

Almost half the waste was large household items with the result that fifteen million units were diverted away from landfill.

The country’s landfill sites are fast running out of space.

That’s according to the environment minister, who has announced a new series of bin charges – which will scrap all-in flat-rate systems.

Minister Denis Naughten says more recycling is badly needed.

