The Wexford hurlers deserved their win against Kilkenny at the weekend as they were the better team.

So stated former Kilkenny star Henry Shefflin as a portrait of him was unveiled at the National Gallery of Ireland yesterday.

He is the first GAA player to feature in the gallery in a painting by Tipperary artist Gerry Davis.

Henry Shefflin paid tribute to those around him during his GAA career.

