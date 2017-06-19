WEXFORD WILL BE READY FOR GALWAY TEST – DAVY FITZGERALD

Wexford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald says that while Galway are the “real deal”, his side will be ready to face them.

Wexford will play the Tribesmen in the Leinster final after Michael Donoghue’s men overcame Offaly 0-33 to 1-11.

A league meeting between the two sides went the way of Wexford in February but Davy says that game is “an Atlantic Ocean away”.

Speaking for the first time since the game exclusively on South East Radio’s Morning Mix, Davy also confirmed that Wexford are dealing with a few injuries to key members of the squad.

Star forward Conor McDonald and sweeper Shaun Murphy both suffered knocks in recent weeks with Davy saying that the two will be monitored ahead of the final.

The Leinster final takes place in Croke Park on Sunday 2nd July with tickets available from Wexford Park today.

