WEXFORD’S NEW PRIEST BEGINNING MINISTRY IN A ‘CHANGED IRELAND’ – BISHOP BRENNAN

Wexford’s only new priest for this year was ordained in his native Horeswood yesterday.

Father Billy Caulfield was accepted into the priesthood by Bishop Denis Brennan who warned of the changed Ireland he was beginning his ministry in.

A chef by profession Father Billy Caulfield quit his former job and joined the seminary in 2011.

Yesterday amid family, friends and parishioners he joined the priesthood through the ceremony of ordination conducted by Bishop Denis Brennan in Saint James Church in Horeswood.

Bishop Brennan told Fr Caulfield how at times “you will feel the anger and hostility people have for the church in general directed at you.”

He told the assembled congregation there is a lot of concern these days about the future, and that this is understandable given the volume of criticism and negativity directed towards the church in recent times.

Father Caulfield will celebrate his first mass in Horeswood Church this evening at 7pm.

