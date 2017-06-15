WIFE OF MINISTER KATHERINE ZAPPONE DIES AFTER A SHORT ILLNESS

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone says she’s heartbroken at the death of her wife.

Dr Ann Louise Gilligan passed away after a short illness.

The couple had been together since 1981 and married in British Columbia in 2003.

In 2006 they launched a landmark case to have their marriage officially recognised under Irish law – which many say was the official beginning of the campaign for marriage equality in Ireland.

Speaking on the day the referendum was passed in 2015, Dr Gilligan said it was a historic moment.

