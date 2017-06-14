WOMAN AT THE CENTRE OF UN ABORTION CASE PRESENTED HERSELF TO WEXFORD GENERAL

It’s reported today the case where the United Nations slated Ireland’s abortion laws referred to a patient who presented herself at Wexford General Hospital.

Siobhan Whelan attended the hospital for an ultrasound scan on January 4th 2010 and it was found her unborn son had a congenital brain malformation.

She was informed by an obstetrician the baby would probably die at birth.

Ms Whelan subsequently had an abortion in Liverpool and made a complaint to UN about the unavailability of abortion services here.

The UN Human Rights Committee has ordered Ireland to compensate her and provide her with psychological treatment.

Colm O’Gorman of Amnesty International says our abortion laws are outdated.

