ZIMBABWEAN MAN DESCRIBES ESCAPE TO DIRECT PROVISION IN WEXFORD

A refugee from Zimbabwe has been telling of how he ended up in a Direct Provision Centre in Wexford.

Mxolisi Siluma has been living in the Wexford centre for the past two years.

The thirty eight year old arrived in Ireland after fleeing his own country after his family were accused of printing leaflets for Zimbabwe’s opposition.

He escaped detention and paid a smuggler three thousand euro to get to Europe.

Mxolisi described his detention as horrible and told South East Radio about having his arm broken in solitary confinement and how he was refused medical treatment at the time.

