South East Radio is proud to be associated with the Hope & Dream 10 Mile 2017 .

We can now reveal a staggering €160,338 was raised, to be split evenly between the Hope Cancer Support Centre and County Wexford Hospice Homecare. Well done to the 200 fantastic volunteers, sponsors and an amazing 2,150 participants. Hope and Hospice can now continue to assist people affected by cancer and other life threatening illnesses all across County Wexford.

Share this article....