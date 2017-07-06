38 EXTRA SNAS FOR WEXFORD SCHOOLS THIS YEAR AMID POSSIBLE STRIKE

County Wexford is to get an extra 38 SNAs for the school year commencing in September

Saying it is essential to provide for children with Special Needs, Minister of State Paul Kehoe said the extra allocation will help children reach their full potential going forward.

Meanwhile existing Special Needs Assistants are threatening industrial action.

They have been told they’ll be made redundant and must reapply for their posts.

A vote to decide on strike action will be held in September.

SNA Patricia Fanning says the new system is badly timed.

