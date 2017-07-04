4 MEN ARRESTED AFTER ATTEMPTED ARMED ROBBERY IN KILKENNY

Four people have been arrested following an armed robbery at a pub in Kilkenny.

Shortly after 10.30pm Gardaí received a report that two men, wearing balaclavas, who appeared to be armed, entered a pub in Piltown and threatened staff and customers.

Nothing was taken in the incident and there were no injuries reported.

The men left the scene empty handed following a struggle with the owner of the premises.

A wine coloured car was seen leaving the area and a short time later Gardaí stopped a car near Pilltown and arrested three people, a man in his 20s, a man in his 30s and a juvenile male.

The two men were taken to Thomastown Garda Station and the juvenile was taken to Kilkenny Garda Station.

A Renault Megane with 01 D plates, was seized for technical examination.

In the early hours this morning a fourth man aged his 20s was arrested.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Gardai.

