Aer Southeast is to refund its passengers.

The Airline says following a request from the Commission for Aviation Regulation not to sell tickets without a licence, it’ll return payments to customers.

Aer Southeast had planned a service from Waterford to London, Manchester and Birmingham in the UK.

It says its committed to operating the flights and will work with authorities to ensure it can go ahead with its plans.

Waterford Airport is welcoming today’s announcement.

Share this article....