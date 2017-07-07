ALL THREE INSHORE LIFEBOATS IN WEXFORD CALLED OUT LAST NIGHT

Wexford sea based rescue services have had a very busy night.

All three inshore lifeboats from Fethard, Wexford and Courtown were called into action along with Rescue 117 dealing with 3 separate incidents at the same time.

Fethard RNLI and Rescue 117 carried out a massive search when a kayak was spotted with no one on board off the Hook, the owner was later discovered safe in shore.

Wexford Lifeboat launched after a Finnish registered yacht got stranded on sandbank in Wexford harbour.

The yacht had pulled into Wexford en route to Portugal and Wexford RNLI volunteer crew eventually managed to tow to safety.

Courtown RNLI rescue three children in a sailing boat that were having difficulties returning to shore.

Wexford RNLI spokesperson Lorraine Galvin says it has been a busy summer for them so far.

