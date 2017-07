Almost a quarter of pupils in primary school in County Wexford are in class sizes of over thirty.

Latest figures from the Department of Education show 24.4% of children are in oversized classes in the county which puts it in the top ten in the country.

The lowest class sizes in the country are in Waterford City and Cavan.

Minister for Education Richard Bruton said it his intention to reduce class sizes during the lifetime of this government.

