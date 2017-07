An Post, has issued a stamp commemorating the centenary of the death of soldier and poet Francis Ledwidge

Born in Slane, County Meath in 1887 – he was often referred to as ‘The Poet of the Blackbird’.

Ledwidge wrote poetry throughout his time in the army and his first volume of poetry was published in 1915.

He was killed at the third battle of Ypres in July 1917, just 17 days before his 30th birthday.

