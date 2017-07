We’ll find out this afternoon what the Northern Ireland Secretary intends to do about Stormont.

The DUP and Sinn Féin have failed to reach an agreement to restore power-sharing which broke down in January.

The Irish language act and gay rights issues are seen to be the main sticking points.

It’s now up to James Brokenshire what the next step is – he could decide to return to direct rule from Westminster.

He’ll make a statement in the UK’s House of Commons at around half two.

