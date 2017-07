A boil water notice has been issued for the Bree area of County Wexford.

This follows advice from the HSE, Irish Water and Wexford County Council.

Its after the detection of low levels of E coli and total coliforms as part of routine water sampling of the Bree Public Water Supply.

There are three hundred and sixty five customers served by this water supply and all are advised to boil water for drinking, food preparation purposes and the washing of teeth.

