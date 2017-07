A boil water notice has been lifted for households in Bree.

The notice was originally in place last Wednesday due to the presence of E Coli and Coliforms in samples of the water.

Following the advice of the HSE, Irish Water and Wexford County Council say they can now confirm that the water is clear of any viruses and is safe.

It’s believed up to 365 homes were affected by the notice.

