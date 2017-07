The Millrace Hotel in Bunclody is up for sale with an asking price of two million.

The sixty bedroom hotel, leisure club and spa was built in 2004 and commands a prominent site at the Carlow entrance to the town across the road from Bunclody Golf Club.

It is situated on a three point seven acre site with the Clody River running in front of the property.

CBRE has carriage of the sale proceedings.

Share this article....