The town square in Bunclody is to be redeveloped.

Its part of a plan to make the town more user and environmentally friendly which will add to its unique setting the shadow of Mount Leinster.

Work on the project will get underway shortly.

It has been designed by local architect Joe Fallon.

He says he wants the square to be more open and inviting and hopefully create a more friendly atmosphere in the town.

