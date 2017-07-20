ENNISCORTHY TOWN MAN CALLED A HERO AFTER SAVING DROWNING MAN

An Enniscorthy Town man Jim Jacob has been telling of the moment he jumped in to the river Slaney on ye Town after seeing a man in obvious distress.

Mr Jacob was driving along the quay at about 3.30 yesterday afternoon when he stopped his car and without thinking of his own personal safety jumped in to save the man’s life.

Speaking on Morning Mix Jim Jacob says as soon as he got in to the water, he wondered if he had done the right thing.

A spokesman for Enniscorthy Gardai called Mr Jacob a ‘hero’ and said his actions helped to save the man’s life.

