Enniscorthy novelist, journalist and essayist Colm Toibin is this year’s winner of a US lifetime achievement award.

The Dayton Literary Peace Award celebrates the power of literature to foster peace, social justice and global understanding.

Colm Toibin’s writings encompasses aspects of all these traits.

The Dayton Award is named after the late US diplomat who brokered the 1995 Bosnia peace accord reached in Ohio.

