A protest is continuing at the Department of Agriculture over the crop loss scheme.

Four farmers are occupying the offices on Kildare Street in Dublin for a 6th day in a row over attempts to ‘cap’ the crisis fund for grain farmers who lost crops to bad weather during last year’s harvest.

The IFA say they have been supported by farmers from around the country since the began their demonstration last Wednesday.

A combine harvester will at the protest this morning.

