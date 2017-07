Fine Gael could lose the support of Fianna Fáil today if they decide to scrap the so-called ‘rainy day’ fund.

The Government will reveal its plans for next year’s budget later with the release of the Summer Economic Statement.

But there are fears they could dip into savings to spend on infrastructure.

Fianna Fáil’s Finance Spokesman Michael Mc Grath is warning that the rainy day fund is a deal-breaker for the confidence and supply arrangement which props up the Government.

