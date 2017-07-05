FINE GAEL AND FIANNA FAIL TEAM UP ON BIN CHARGES AS RECYCLING NUMBERS RISE

Bin charges are topping to political agenda currently as the number of people recycling waste in County Wexford continues to rise.

There are currently three waste collection operators in the county who compete for the growing amount of waste produced in Wexford.

In the Dail there’s been a deal between Fianna Fáil and the Government to avoid defeat on bin charges.

It’s after two hours of Dáil debate last night on Fianna Fáil’s demand to set up a Regulator for the waste industry.

It’s now agreed to accept the Government’s counter motion, which instead asks the Competition Authority to look into the matter.

Minister Denis Naughten says whatever happens, the country must wake up to the fact that it can’t keep sending waste to landfill.

