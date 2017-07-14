FUND RAISER HELD FOR 14 YEAR OLD WITH GUILLAIN-BARRE SYNDROME

Friends and family of a young Saltmills man with a rare disease are rallying behind him as he reaches thirteen weeks in Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

14 year old Rory Whelan was struck down with Guillain-Barré syndrome at Easter and spent 9 weeks in an induced coma to aid his recovery.

The illness manifests itself when the immune system attacks the nervous system.

A fund raiser for the rising young sports star and his family is taking place in the Tintern Complex in Ballycullane this weekend.

Joint Captain of the Wexford Senior Hurling team Matthew OHanlon was one of many wishing Rory well.

