A Go Fund Me page has been set up for the rehabilitation of an orphan seal found at Strand Hill in Co. Sligo.

The premature pup named Ron was found when he was just a day old.

Seal Rescue Ireland took him to Co. Wexford to treat him for dehydration and malnourishment.

The group says €3,000 is needed to help get Ron ready to be released back into the sea.

