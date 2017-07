The Government says it’s going to spend 150 million Euro each year for the next decade fighting Cancer.

Its new 10 year strategy, being released today, promises to focus on prevention and will extend screening for Bowel Cancers.

It’s hoped lifestyle changes around diet, exercise and smoking could prevent up to 40 per cent of cases.

Paul Cullen is Health Correspondent with The Irish Times – he says early intervention is the most cost-effective option.

