70 could be the new age to get your pension.

Think-tank the ESRI wants the Government to wait another 5 years for State payouts as our population ages.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty has warned of a pensions ‘time-bomb’ that’s seen the public bill spiraling by a billion euro every five years.

However head of Advocacy with Age Action Justin Moran says the retirement age and the pension age are two different issues.

