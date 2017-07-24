HIGH COURT REJECTS EXTRADITION OF IAN BAILEY

The High Court has refused to surrender Ian Bailey to France where he’s wanted to stand trial for the killing of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

The filmmaker’s body was found beaten to death near her holiday home in Schull in west Cork just before Christmas 1996.

In refusing to approve his surrender, the judge relied on a 2012 Supreme Court ruling that put a stop to the French’s first extradition attempt.

Mr. Bailey has welcomed today’s decision but feels his “ongoing ordeal” is far from over:

Share this article....