HIQA REPORT SLAMS FOSTER CARE SERVICES IN CORK

An inspection of child foster care services in Cork has found major non-compliances in several areas.

The HIQA report says this included issues over safeguarding and child protection.

Data shows seventeen concerns or allegations were made about carers in the year prior to inspection.

But a review found there had actually been twenty-nine allegations.

HIQA says these allegations did not consistently receive the appropriate response.

Tusla says it’s submitted a comprehensive action plan to address these areas.

