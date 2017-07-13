HOWLIN AND WALLACE TOP THE BILL OF WEXFORD SPEAKERS IN THE DAIL

Only two of Wexford TDs spoke above the average number of times in the Dail so far this year.

As the Dail heads into its summer recess we look at the number of times Wexford TDs have made their voices heard.

Of all Wexford’s five TDs, the Labour party leader Brendan Howlin spoke the most often in the Dail this year.

He is credited with making 250 speeches and interjections.

Next to him is Independent TD Mick Wallace who spoke 167 times.

New Minister of State Michael Darcy spoke 44 times while his colleague in Fine Gael Paul Kehoe spoke 32 times.

Fianna Fail’s James Browne is credited with having spoken 30 times in the Dail this year.

Of the country’s 158 TDs, the average number of times spoken was 85.

