A large turnout is called for tomorrow as people from the South East march on the Dail to highlight the lack of 24/7 cardiac services in the region.

The march is being organised by the South East Patient Advocacy Group in response to the lack of an out of hours cathlab at Waterford University Hospital.

The group’s spokesperson, Hilary O’Neill, called the lack of proper services ‘medical apartheid’ and called for equal services for equal people.

