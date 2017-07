The European Parliament’s lead negotiator on Brexit says Ireland should be given more seats in the parliament after the UK leaves.

Guy Verhofstadt says we should have more representatives, because of the Irish population in the UK.

He’s said specifically that the Irish citizens living in the North should be represented, and that Ireland deserves more seats for that.

Ireland currently has 11 MEPs, but may be given a higher number when the UK’s 73 seats are abolished after Brexit.

Share this article....