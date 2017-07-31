IRISH TEENAGERS LET DOWN BY THE MENTAL HEALTH SYSTEMS HERE – BROWNE

A Wexford TD says we are failing our young people when it comes to care-services for mental health issues.

Fianna Fail’s mental health spokesperson James Browne says the system’s in crisis with over 7, 000 people waiting for psychology appointments.

It comes as figures released today show that only 6% of the health budget last year was spent on mental health services.

Hospitals had the largest share of the budget with 33% while social care and the primary care reimbursement scheme both had a share of 24% and 19% respectively.

The Enniscorthy TD says many vulnerable children and young adolescents are waiting over a year for mental health support.

