JUNIOR MINISTERS SHOULD COMMIT TO ROSSLARE IMPROVEMENTS – LAWLOR

A call has gone out to Wexford’s two Ministers of State to support Irish Rail in its Rosslare Europort Development Plan.

It has come from Wexford Labour Councillor George Lawlor after the company’s submission to the 2040 National Planning Framework which seeks to improve the infrastructure at Rosslare.

Councillor Lawlor is calling on Ministers Paul Kehoe and Michael D’Arcy to show their commitment to the plan by applying political pressure at the highest level for its implementation.

