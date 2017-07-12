LARGE NUMBERS ON THE ROADS EXPECTED FOR ALL IRELAND QUARTER FINAL

The GAA has admitted there will be traffic problems for Wexford and Waterford fans travelling to Cork for the All Ireland quarter final.

This was stated by the associations Director General Paraic Duffy speaking at the launch of this year’s hurling championship in the Irish National Heritage Park in Wexford yesterday.

Paraic Duffy said he hoped those travelling to the game would understand as the new Pairc Ui Chaoimh is a landmark venue for the GAA.

The game takes place on Sunday week in the first weekend of action in the newly revamped forty five thousand seater stadium.

