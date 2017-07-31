MAJOR FUNDING BOOST FOR TOURISM IN COUNTY WEXFORD

Over €350,000 has been allocated for new tourism facilities in Co. Wexford.

The money is being provided as part of the Government’s commitment to improving the sector in the county.

Minister Paul Kehoe has announced that funding will be put towards a new riverwalk by the river Barrow in New Ross and more access routes at Tintern Abbey.

The money comes as part of the Rural Recreational Scheme.

Speaking earlier, Minister Kehoe says that the money will provide a boost to the county in terms of employment and the local economy.

