MAJOR TRANSPORT BOOST FOR WEXFORD WITH NEW ROADS

The major new road projects in County Wexford are taking shape in the landscape.

The New Ross bypass and the extension of the M11 motorway to bypass Enniscorthy are now in full works mode and amount to over 40km of new roadway in the county.

The 27km extension to the M11 will begin in Clough and extend to to Scurloughbush north of Oylegate village.

It will also contain a spur to the New Ross Enniscorthy N30 road and a link to the N80 Bunclody road.

The 14km New Ross bypass will extend from Glenmore in County Kilkenny to just east of Corcorans Cross on the N30.

It will encompass a major high rise bridge over the River Barrow which is set to become a tourist attraction in itself.

