MAN IN CUSTODY AFTER ATTACK ON ENNISCORTHY BUSINESSMAN

A man is in custody and helping Gardai with their enquiries into an assault on a prominent Enniscorthy businessman over the weekend.

Gardai identified a man of interest to them after viewing several hours of TV images taken from the area where the assault occurred.

The assault is believed to have taken place in the Templeshannon area late on Saturday night.

The victim was knocked unconscious after being struck on the head by a blunt object or fist.

The man was taken to hospital for tests but released a short time afterwards.

Investigations are continuing this morning.

