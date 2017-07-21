MEDICAL TREATMENT REQUIRED FOR 8 PEOPLE DISCOVERED AT ROSSLARE

8 people who were discovered in a shipping container at Rosslare Europort yesterday have received medical treatment.

The four adults, two teenagers and two children are all safe.

They arrived on a ferry from Cherbourg in a curtain container.

3 ambulances attended the scene with all 8 people brought to hospital as a precautionary measure.

They have now been taken to Dublin to go through the asylum process.

It’s the second incident of this kind at Rosslare this year after 14 people were discovered at the port in April.

