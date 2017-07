Breda Murphy nee Ryan, Ballyboggan, Castlebridge and formerly Oulart, Co. Wexford

Beloved wife of John and mother of Fiona and Christopher and Sister of Mary, Rita, Sean, Seamus, Pat and Martin

Reposing at her residence tomorrow Tuesday from 3 oclock to 8 oclock

With removal on Wednesday Morning, To St Ibars Church Castlebridge

For Funeral mass at 11 oclock

With Burial after in Castlebridge Cemetery

House Private on Wednesday Morning Please.

