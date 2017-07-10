NEW FACILITY FOR ST PATRICK’S IN ENNISCORTHY PASSES APPROVAL STAGE

A new state of the art education facility to accommodate the 130 students from St Patrick’s Special School in Enniscorthy is a step closer after the project past the final stages in the approval process.

It’s believed that the new school will cost €10 million and will now go to tender.

If a buyer is found, building of the new school may commence before the end of the year.

A site has been earmarked for the new school at Drumgoold.

Wexford TD Paul Kehoe says the school will help to deliver a first class education for the pupils.

