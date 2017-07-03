NEW REPORT SHOWS SOUTH EAST IN ECONOMIC DECLINE

The South East is in relative economic decline including County Wexford.

That is the findings of the latest South East Economic Monitor prepared by the School of Business at Waterford Institute of Technology.

The monitor highlights that despite showing signs of improvement, County Wexford is not enjoying a fair share of the national recovery.

Dr Cormac OKeeffe lecturer in Finance and Economics AT WIT Business School is one of the authors of the report.

He says the South East is behind government targets in terms of new job opportunities while Wexford has the 5th highest unemployment rate in the country.

