NEW SCHEME TO HELP HOMELESS

The head of one of the country’s leading homeless charities says family hubs won’t become like direct provision centres.

It’s expected that 19 of these hubs will be open by December, as an alternative to hotels and B&B’s.

The hubs feature family suites, cooking, laundry and play facilities but critics say they’re still not suitable as there’s a risk that families could be left there for longer than intended.

CEO of the Peter McVerry Trust, Pat Doyle, says they’re working hard to ensure that doesn’t happen:

