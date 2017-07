An Ireland South MEP says the red tape of the new Leader Programme is far too complicated.

Sinn Feins Liadh Ni Riada says applicants have to go through a fifteen step process to access funding for various community social and economic projects.

County Wexford has been allocated almost €8 million under the current scheme to be spent up to 2020.

Liadh Ni Riada says she is bringing the matter of the application process up with the EU Commission to try and get it simplified.

