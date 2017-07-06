NURSING HOME BILLS RISE BY €100 A WEEK – REPORT

An extra 100 Euro a week is being added on to nursing home fees according to a new report on the Government’s Fair Deal Scheme.

Charity, Age Action, says residents are being unfairly charged for doctors fees and even sanitary wear.

Spokesman Justin Moran says the charges are now preventing people from taking up places they’re qualified for.

Meanwhile, the head of Nursing Homes Ireland says there’s a disconnect between the services required for residents and what’s covered under the Fair Deal scheme.

Chief Executive of NHI, Tadhg Daly says they have to charge for extra services.

Share this article....