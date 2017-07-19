OVER €7,000 RAISED FOR DUBLIN MAN AFTER FALL IN AUSTRALIA

A fundraising page has raised over €7,000 for a Dublin man who’s critical in hospital in Australia.

David Conway fell seven storeys on a construction site last week.

The family of the 37 year old say they’re taking it one day at a time after his fall in Brisbane.

The Rathcoole man fell 20 metres from the seventh storey of a building under scaffolding last Monday.

The carpenter has emerged from a coma but he’s still in a critical condition in hospital and undergoing “procedures every day”.

