PAUL WILLIAMS DENIES BEING A ‘PUPPET’ FOR SENIOR GARDAI

Journalist Paul Williams has denied being used as a puppet by senior gardai to smear Maurice McCabe.

The Independent News and Media journalist is appearing before the Disclosures Tribunal this morning, facing questions about his contact with Ms D.

Ms D made an allegation in 2006 that she was abused by the Garda whistleblower, Sergeant McCabe, but the DPP decided against pursuing charges as there was no basis for prosecution.

Paul Williams has also told the Tribunal it’s completely false and baseless that he had access to the garda investigation into Maurice McCabe.

Share this article....