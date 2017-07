The lack of broadband in rural areas is having a huge affect on economic development.

So says Clare TD Timmy Dooley , who’s not pleased about the lack of progress of the National Broadband Plan.

It comes as Minister Denis Naughten said last week in the Dail the scheme could face further delays over the next 18 months.

The Fianna Fail spokesperson on Communications says lack of broadband is hurting disadvantaged areas.

